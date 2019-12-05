Thursday December 5th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High boys at New Hampton — 7:30
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Area Community College volleyball program has its first-ever first-team All-American. Kennedy Meister, a 5-9 sophomore from Janesville, was selected Wednesday to the NJCAA Division II All-American team. Meister is the second NIACC player in school history to earn All-American honors, as Mindy Hunt was a second-team All-American in 1995. Meister led NIACC with 581 kills this season and also had 573 digs, 66 ace serves and 55 blocks. She’s the school’s all-time leader in kills with 989 and digs with 1146. Meister was instrumental in guiding NIACC to a 31-10 record and a berth in the Region XI-B title match.
CRESTON — The NIACC basketball teams opened up Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play last night with victories at Southwestern.
== On the men’s side, the 2nd-ranked Trojans got 24 from Deundra Roberson, 20 from Wendell Mathhews and 19 from Trey Sampson in a 98-68 win. NIACC is now 11-0 and will return to action on December 13th and 14th at the Johnson County Community College Classic in Kansas. They’ll face top-ranked Johnson County on December 13th and Highland on December 14th.
== The Lady Trojans led 46-35 at the half, then outscored Southwestern 50-43 in the second half in a 96-78 win. Sierra Lynch had 23 points, Sierra Morrow had 22 while Kelcie Hale added 16. NIACC is 10-0 and will travel this weekend to the John Wood Community College Classic on Friday and Saturday in Quincy Illinois
IOWA CITY — Monica Zcinano had a career high 24 points as the Iowa Hawkeye women beat Clemson 74-60 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as you heard last night on KGLO. The Hawkeyes improve to 6-2.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. It was the Hawkeyes’ 25th straight home win, the third longest streak in the country.
Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 33 minutes in the contest, scoring six points, handing out nine assists, and grabbing four steals. Iowa is off until next Wednesday when they travel to Iowa State.
AMES — The Iowa State men used a late 15-0 run to pull away for a 79-61 victory over Kansas City in Hilton Coliseum. ISU coach Steve Prohm.
The Cyclones won despite committing 15 turnovers and making only five of 21 from three point range.
Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was one of three Cyclones to finish with 19 points. He also dished out seven assists.
The Cyclones are 5-3 and will host Seton Hall in the Big 12/Big East Challenge on Sunday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Dwight Powell had 24 points on 9-for-9 from the field, Jalen Brunson ignited a fourth-quarter rally with 14 of his 16 points in the period and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-114. Powell and Brunson both had season highs as the Mavericks overcame a subpar outing by Luka Doncic to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Doncic finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter.
FORT DODGE — The 2nd-ranked NIACC wrestling team picked up a 27-9 win at Iowa Central last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action. In the feature match of the night, NIACC’s Christian Minto, who is ranked third at 165 pounds, was bumped up to face Ashton Eyler, who is top-ranked at 174 pounds. Minto had three takedowns and held on for a 7-6 victory. Josh Barretta picked up a pin at 165 for NIACC, while Trojans winning by decision included Clarence Lee-Green at 125, Brock Luthens at 133, Hunter Luke at 141, Tony Mendoza at 149, Kendall Sandifer at 157, and Holt Truax at 197. NIACC will wrap up the 2019 portion of their schedule on Saturday at the University of Dubuque Invitational.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes has apologized for his lack of discipline in the previous game. He twice slammed his helmet to the ground on the sideline after giving up a long touchdown pass to Seattle. Rhodes took the blame for a blown assignment during the 60-yard score in the third quarter. He also aided an earlier scoring drive for the Seahawks with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. The Vikings lost 37-30, the most points they’ve allowed in 24 games, but coach Mike Zimmer expressed confidence this week that the recently struggling pass coverage is on track for recovery.