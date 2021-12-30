Thursday December 30th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Citrus Bowl special from Hawkeye Network — 7:00 PM
ORLANDO — A bad third quarter proved costly for Iowa State in a 20-13 loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. ISU coach Matt Campbell says it was a great effort but just too many mistakes to overcome.
It was the final game for a senior class that Campbell says built the foundation for the program.
Several key players closed their career but Campbell feels the future of the program is bright.
Senior tight end Chase Allen says the Cyclones never felt like they were out of the game.
Subbing for All-American running back Breece Hall, sophomore Jirehl Brock had 42 yards rushing and added 21 yards in receiving.
The Cyclones close out the season with a record of 7-6.
ORLANDO — Iowa has still not named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s Citrus Bowl against Kentucky. Spencer Petras started the last two games but was relieved in the second half of both by Alex Padilla.
That’s Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz who has confidence in both quarterbacks.
Ferentz says he is only concerned about this bowl game and not how the decisions made will impact the future plans of both.
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says both quarterbacks are similar.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for noon with the pre-game show starting at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. A special bowl preview program from the Hawkeye Network can be heard tonight on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have had one of those nail-biter seasons. There’s not much left to chew on with their chance of making the playoffs now in low-percentage territory. The math problem won’t be any easier to solve without Adam Thielen. The venerable wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. The only way he could return this season would be with the Vikings playing deep into January. Thielen leads the Vikings with 10 touchdowns. They play at Green Bay on Sunday night.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored 29 points on Wednesday night as the University of Iowa men’s basketball team closed out 2021, with a 92-71 victory over Western Illinois. The nation’s leading scorer, Murray piled on 29 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Murray’s total marked the ninth time he has scored 20 points or more in 12 outings. He added three blocks, three steals, and three assists as Iowa rolled the Leathernecks for the 11th consecutive time.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been postponed out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Illini basketball program. The decision was made as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference, Illinois and Iowa Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines. This game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says Georgetown transfer Tre King has joined the Cyclones and will be eligible to play starting in 2022-23. The 6-foot-7 forward spent the previous three seasons at Eastern Kentucky and can play two seasons for the Cyclones. He left Georgetown in October before he played a game for the Hoyas. He tweeted in October that he had violated the school’s student code of conduct. King averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors last season.