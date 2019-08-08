Thursday August 8th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered twice in his second straight four-hit game, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 11-7. Max Fried used a season-high 10 strikeouts to win his fourth consecutive start. The terrific trio at the top of the lineup provided more than sufficient support, with Acuña, Albies and Freeman combining for eight hits and five RBIs in 15 at-bats. They were 23 for 45 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in this three-game series.
== The Twins starting tonight will host Cleveland for a four-game series. The Indians, who were 11 games behind Minnesota earlier this season, have cut the Twins’ AL Central lead to two after taking two of three games from the Texas Rangers. Tonight and tomorrow night are 7:10 starts with the pre-game at 6:30 on KGLO. Saturday is a 6:10 start with a 5:30 pre-game show. On Sunday, “Inside Twins” starts the day at 12:00 noon, the pre-game is at 12:30 with the first pitch at 1:10. ‘
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins turned their second triple play with Martín Pérez on the mound in a span of less than three weeks. With three runs already in for Atlanta in the third inning and the bases loaded, Miguel Sanó, Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron turned three in plenty of time to beat Tyler Flowers after his sharp grounder. Pérez was also pitching on July 22 against the New York Yankees, when Edwin Encarnación grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play in that game.
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has extended the contract of athletics director Gary Barta for three years through the 2023-24 academic year.
Barta will get a pay raise that will take him from $800,000 yearly to $1 million for the 2020-21 school year, and $1.05 million the following three years.
“I’m grateful to President Harreld and everyone at the University for the opportunity I have to work in a great environment at a world-class institution,” Barta said in a release. “Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are having incredible success. We have the best fans in the country and their support is truly appreciated. And, I believe the best is yet to come.”
Barta was hired from Wyoming in the summer of 2006 after Bob Bowlsby left to become the athletics director at Stanford. He is in his first year of a three year term as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee
IOWA CITY — Life after Megan Gustafson gets an early start for the Iowa Hawkeye women this weekend when they open a trip to Spain. The national player of the year capped her senior season by leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament title and a trip to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.
After losing three key seniors from last year Bluder says the trip will be beneficial in terms of building chemistry.
Bluder says traveling abroad is a great way to build chemistry.
Senior guard Mackenzie Meyer of Mason City says the Hawkeyes are motivated to show they will still be a factor.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says two leaders have emerged in the battle to become the Panthers’ quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Jacob Keller and redshirt freshman Will McElvain have stood out in a four man race for the job.
Farley says he waited until after the first five days of practice to assess the situation.
Whoever wins the job will make his first start August 31st at Iowa State.
Farley does not rule out playing more than one quarterback in the opener.
AMES — Once considered a weakness Iowa State’s offensive line is considered a strength heading into the new season. Four seniors are part of a line that returns a starter at all five positions, including left tackle Julian Good-Jones.
Good-Jones says experience is a big factor.
Standout running back David Montgomery is now a member of the Chicago Bears but Good-Jones does not feel that will put added pressure on the offensive line.
Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says it has been a long process to get the offensive line to this point.
Campbell says experience is a major factor in offensive line play.