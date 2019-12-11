Three cited during Mason City alcohol compliance check
MASON CITY — Employees of three Mason City businesses have been issued citations for serving alcohol to someone underage. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says police conducted alcohol compliance checks at local businesses throughout the community, with three businesses selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Those cited were:
== 36-year-old Victor Juarez-Diaz at Northside Liquor at 1303 North Federal
== 43-year-old Raul Juarez-Rubio at Liquor, Tobacco and Grocery, located at 18 North Monroe
== 25-year-old Steven Zimmer at HyVee Gas at 1503 4th Southeast.
Brinkley says the employees were cited and given a court date. The scheduled fine, surcharge and court cost for selling alcohol to a minor is $735.
Brinkley says they’d like to remind liquor retailers to always verify that customers are of the legal age before selling them alcohol, and when in doubt, request identification to verify the purchaser’s date of birth. He says businesses should refuse to sell to those without an ID or those who may present questionable identification.