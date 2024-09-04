In a major change affecting thousands of American families, Social Security will cut benefits for more than 30,000 children of deceased workers starting in January 2025 according to lagradaonline. The number of beneficiaries has already dropped from approximately 2.04 million in January to 2.01 million by July 2024. This reduction has raised concerns and confusion about the reasons behind the decrease.

Possible Causes for the Decrease

Financial experts, including Kevin Thompson of 9i Capital Group, suggest several factors could be contributing to the drop in benefits. These include periodic eligibility reviews, changes in income thresholds, and demographic shifts such as declining birth rates. The Social Security Administration has not yet provided a detailed explanation for the decrease, leaving many families uncertain about the future of their benefits.

Eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

For some children, there may be an alternative source of financial assistance through the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. Children with disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), can apply for SSI benefits if they meet specific medical and financial criteria. To qualify, children must demonstrate significant difficulties in social interaction, communication, and behavior.

Impact and Considerations

The reduction in Social Security benefits highlights the ongoing challenges faced by families relying on these payments. While the decrease affects many, there are still opportunities for those with qualifying conditions to receive support through other programs like SSI. Families should stay informed and explore all available resources to ensure they continue to receive the assistance they need.