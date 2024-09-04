Millions of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will not receive their benefit checks in September 2024 due to a calendar quirk. With September 1 falling on a Sunday, SSI payments were issued early, on August 30. As a result, no SSI payments will be made in September, and the next distribution will occur on October 1 according to cbsnews.

Regular Social Security Retirement Benefits Unaffected

Seniors receiving regular Social Security retirement benefits will not be impacted by this change. Payments will continue as scheduled based on the recipient’s birth date:

September 11 : Birthdays from the 1st to the 10th

: Birthdays from the 1st to the 10th September 18 : Birthdays from the 11th to the 20th

: Birthdays from the 11th to the 20th September 25: Birthdays from the 21st to the 31st

Upcoming Changes to SSI Application Process

The Social Security Administration is overhauling the SSI application process starting in December 2024. A new online system will streamline applications with simplified forms and pre-filled answers, initially targeting first-time applicants aged 18 to 65. Full implementation for all SSI applicants is expected by late 2025.

Stay informed and prepare for these changes to avoid any disruptions in your benefits.