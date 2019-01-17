Third suspect in Mason City home robbery arrested

MASON CITY — The third suspect wanted as part of a home robbery in Mason City late last month has been arrested.

The robbery happened late on the night of December 27th at a home in the 800 block of 8th Northeast, with an adult female resident saying three males forced their way into her home, with one suspect holding her down while the other two stole items from the home. Police say the victim was strangled by her attacker, lost consciousness and was also threatened that she would be stabbed.

Previously arrested were 16-year-old Joseph Jaskiel and a 15-year-old unnamed male. Police had been looking for 17-year-old Camden Nicholson, who they had believed was out of state.

Nicholson has been arrested and made his initial court appearance on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County court. All have been charged with first-degree robbery.