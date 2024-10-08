A remarkable piece of Utah’s history is set to be showcased at the upcoming Utah Coin Show in Sandy: a rare 1849 Mormon gold coin. This unique artifact not only represents the Gold Rush era but also tells the story of the early pioneers who ventured westward, making it a significant part of the state’s heritage.

The Coin’s Origins

Minted from the gold dust discovered during the California Gold Rush, this coin was part of a limited production in Salt Lake City. According to Bob Campbell, the owner of All About Coins, the shop where the coin is currently housed, this particular coin is the finest known example among the approximately 20 that still exist today. Most of the other coins from this series have been melted down over the years, making this one a true rarity.

A Surprising Discovery

The journey of this coin took a fascinating turn over a decade ago when it was unexpectedly found by a family in a safety deposit box after the passing of their grandparents. Unbeknownst to them, they had stumbled upon a treasure worth over a million dollars. Campbell emphasizes the coin’s immense historical value, noting, “It speaks to the early days of the pioneers,” highlighting the connection it has to Utah’s rich cultural tapestry.

Holding History in Your Hands

For those who have the privilege to handle the coin, it represents more than just a monetary value. Frank Balena, a new coin specialist at All About Coins, reflects on the experience of being surrounded by such rare artifacts. He states, “Being able to hold a coin like that is holding history in your hand. Every nick, every scratch, and every mark that’s on it is a story.” This sentiment captures the essence of numismatics, where each coin tells its own tale of time and circumstance.

The Utah Coin Show

The coin will be on public display at the Salt Lake Community College Conference Center at Miller Campus, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for individuals is set at $5, while families can enter for $8. This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to not only view this extraordinary coin but also to connect with Utah’s pioneering history and the stories that shape it.

Conclusion

The 1849 Mormon gold coin stands as a testament to Utah’s rich history, encapsulating the spirit of the Gold Rush and the early pioneers. As it prepares to be displayed at the Utah Coin Show, it invites everyone to engage with the past, fostering a deeper appreciation for the stories that lie within each coin. Don’t miss the chance to witness this piece of history firsthand and explore the fascinating world of numismatics.

Reference Article