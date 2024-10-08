An extraordinary auction took place in Copenhagen, where a remarkable part of a Danish coin collection belonging to butter magnate Lars Emil Bruun was sold for an impressive €14.8 million (approximately $16.4 million). This event marks a significant moment in the world of numismatics, as the collection had been held off the market for a century, creating immense anticipation among collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The Historical Context of the Collection

Lars Emil Bruun, a prominent entrepreneur and coin expert, acquired the extensive 20,000-piece collection in 1922 from the aristocratic Bille-Brahe family. Bruun’s decision to keep the collection in reserve for a century stemmed from his concerns about the potential for another war or the destruction of historical artifacts in Copenhagen, especially in the aftermath of World War I. As a result, the coins remained untouched, earning the nickname “sleeping beauty.”

A Glimpse into the Collection’s Treasures

The auction featured 286 rare coins and medals hailing from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and England, with origins dating back to the Viking age. Auctioneer Stack’s Bowers reported that the collection is anticipated to be one of the most valuable non-U.S. coin collections ever sold.

Among the standout pieces was a 15th-century gold coin known as a “Hans Noble,” which fetched a staggering €1.2 million, significantly surpassing the initial estimate of €300,000 to €600,000. This particular coin was created to honor Scandinavian King John, also known as Hans, and is one of only two confirmed coins of its type in museums, with none in private hands prior to this sale.

Other Notable Sales

Another remarkable item that caught the attention of collectors was a 17th-century 10 ducat coin, or Portugaloser, which is believed to be one of only four surviving examples and the only one in private ownership. This unique piece sold for just over half a million euros, contributing to the auction’s impressive total.

In total, numerous lots in the auction commanded six-figure sums, with most items selling for upwards of €10,000. The auction’s success illustrates the enduring value and desirability of rare historical coins.

Future Auctions and Proceeds

The auction is expected to be the first of several over the coming years, as many pieces from Bruun’s collection remain to be sold. The proceeds from these auctions will go to Bruun’s direct relatives, as stipulated in his will.

Michael Fornitz, a professional numismatist appointed by Stack’s Bowers to oversee the sale, emphasized the collection’s uniqueness. He noted that it had been safely preserved for a century, making it a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire such historically significant pieces.

Conclusion

The auction of Lars Emil Bruun’s Danish coin collection is a fascinating chapter in the history of numismatics. With its rich background and remarkable pieces, the collection has not only attracted significant financial interest but also reignited passion among collectors and historians. As future auctions unfold, the anticipation surrounding this extraordinary collection will undoubtedly continue to grow, solidifying its place in the annals of coin collecting history.

