Texas Senator Cruz campaigns with Grassley in Clear Lake

August 19, 2022 5:04AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — Texas Senator Ted Cruz was in Clear Lake last night, campaigning for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. A reception was held at a Clear Lake hotel, but that event was closed to the press.

Grassley’s campaign released a statement from the politicians about the reception. Cruz says Grassley is a champion for Iowa and the American people, and he understands the importance of securing the southern border. Cruz says he’s proud to fight with him every day to hold the “corrupt and deeply politicized Biden Administration accountable on the Judiciary Committee”.

Grassley says he joined Cruz in the Rio Grande Valley to hear from border patrol agents how the Biden Administration’s policies are enabling the drug cartel and human smuggling rings to infiltrate our southern border. He says fentanyl is pouring into the interior United States, including communities in Iowa where “we’ve experienced historic overdose deaths in our state”.

