The manhunt for a man wanted for murder in Tennessee continues as officials in his last known location return empty-handed after a lengthy search.

On October 18, investigators found a man dead in rural Monroe County, Tenn. Nicholas Hamlett, who had assumed the identity of Brandon Andrade, had previously used the stolen identification.

Officials in Chapin, South Carolina, responded to a claimed sighting of Hamlett on Thursday. A search with helicopters and K-9 units yielded no results for Hamlett. Sister station WLTX reported that they placed residents under lockdown throughout the search.

As of Sunday morning, officials in Lexington County, South Carolina, had not yet apprehended Hamlett. “The U.S. Marshals are the leading agency in this case,” Chapin Police stated on social media. The FBI has also issued an all-points notice, and the US Marshals Service has established a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Hamlett’s capture.

Meanwhile, court documents from Alabama provide additional details about Hamlett’s connections to the state.

Records show that in 2009, Hamlett faced an arrest for attempted murder. In one case, a Prattville resident claimed Hamlett held him at gunpoint, beat him with a bat, and then attempted to bury him alive. According to incident reports, Hamlett was going by a different name.

In 2012, Hamlett pleaded guilty to felony assault, a lesser crime.

Investigators believe Hamlett has “ties” to Alabama, Montana, Florida, Alaska, Kentucky, and Tennessee, but they don’t clarify what those ties are.

If you have any information that could help Marshals locate Hamlett, please call 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

