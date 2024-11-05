Four people have lost their lives and 17 others have been injured in a tragic incident near Lansing, Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, a semitruck collided with over a dozen vehicles, causing this devastating accident.

Late on Saturday night, traffic came to a temporary halt on Interstate 96, located approximately 30 minutes east of Lansing. Utility crews from DTE Energy were busy conducting maintenance work on power lines in the vicinity. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when a semitruck, towing a trailer, collided with the stationary vehicles. The semitruck was heading in the westbound direction at around 11:45 p.m.

According to a statement from the police, it seems that the driver of the semitruck failed to notice the backup and was unable to halt the vehicle in time.

The collision resulted in a fire engulfing both the semitruck and multiple vehicles. According to authorities, approximately 15 vehicles, including the semitruck, were part of the accident.

Seventeen individuals have sustained serious injuries in the crash and have been promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

According to a spokesperson from DTE, there were no reported injuries among utility workers.

Michigan State Police announced on Sunday that westbound I-96 will be closed for an unspecified duration. This closure is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash and assess any potential structural damage to the overpass.

DTE states that utility work on freeways is scheduled to minimize inconvenience for motorists.

This story is currently in progress.

