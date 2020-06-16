      Weather Alert

Ten more COVID cases locally

Jun 16, 2020 @ 11:02am

DES MOINES — Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.

During the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; two in Hancock; and single cases in Floyd, Franklin, Kossuth, and Winnebago counties.

That brings the area total during the pandemic to 510. There have been 291 cases in Wright; 50 in Franklin; 48 in Cerro Gordo; 32 in Hancock; 23 in Butler; 21 in Floyd; 19 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and five in Worth. A case previously identified as being in Wright County has been moved to another county.

11 more people in the area recovered for a total now of 226.

Statewide, 10 more people are dead of COVID-19, raising the total to 663. 119 more cases were confirmed for a total of 24,165. 400 more people have recovered for a total of 14,861.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 48 4
Butler 23
Floyd 21 1
Franklin 50 1
Hancock 32 2
Kossuth 19 1
Mitchell 8
Winnebago 13 1
Worth 5
Wright 291 (1 case removed)
Area Total 510 9

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 26 2
Butler 14 1
Floyd 17
Franklin 12
Hancock 19 2
Kossuth 12 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 108 3
Area Total 226 11

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4
