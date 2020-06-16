Ten more COVID cases locally
DES MOINES — Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area.
During the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, four new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; two in Hancock; and single cases in Floyd, Franklin, Kossuth, and Winnebago counties.
That brings the area total during the pandemic to 510. There have been 291 cases in Wright; 50 in Franklin; 48 in Cerro Gordo; 32 in Hancock; 23 in Butler; 21 in Floyd; 19 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and five in Worth. A case previously identified as being in Wright County has been moved to another county.
11 more people in the area recovered for a total now of 226.
Statewide, 10 more people are dead of COVID-19, raising the total to 663. 119 more cases were confirmed for a total of 24,165. 400 more people have recovered for a total of 14,861.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|48
|4
|Butler
|23
|
|Floyd
|21
|1
|Franklin
|50
|1
|Hancock
|32
|2
|Kossuth
|19
|1
|Mitchell
|8
|
|Winnebago
|13
|1
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|291
|(1 case removed)
|
|
|
|Area Total
|510
|9
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|26
|2
|Butler
|14
|1
|Floyd
|17
|
|Franklin
|12
|
|Hancock
|19
|2
|Kossuth
|12
|3
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|108
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|226
|11
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4