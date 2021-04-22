      Weather Alert

Suspect in Iowa trooper’s death taken from hospital to jail

Apr 22, 2021 @ 5:54am

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has been moved from the hospital to a jail. 

Michael Lang, of Grundy Center, was released Wednesday from Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was recovering from wounds he suffered in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on April 9. Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was killed while trying to arrest Lang. 

Lang was taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, where he made his initial appearance. He was charged with first-degree murder and two other counts. He is now being held on $3 million cash bond at the Black Hawk County Jail.

