A man, who was caught on camera breaking into a home in Maumee, has been arrested by authorities in Toledo, Ohio.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Whitner has been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident. As per the sheriff’s office post, the state parole authority is collaborating with the local authorities to press charges against Whitner for the break-in.

After the images from surveillance footage were posted by the agency on Monday, LCSO expressed their gratitude to the community for their assistance in identifying Whitner.

A local family was left shaken by an incident that occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Melanie Grover, the homeowner, couldn’t stop thinking about the incident. She took a day off from work and kept watching the video repeatedly to find any possible clues. “I took the day off of work, I couldn’t think of anything else. I kept watching the video over and over again looking for more clues,” Grover shared with 13 Action News.

Grover’s house was captured by security cameras where an elderly man was seen walking around wearing a tank top and shorts with a towel around his neck. Grover was having difficulty sleeping when she heard someone rummaging around the house. Initially, she thought it was her sons getting a snack.

According to Grover, he heard someone coming up the stairs a few minutes later, but it didn’t sound like his son.

As she sensed that something was amiss, she glanced at her phone and noticed a stranger on her security cameras.

According to Grover, she called 911 and the Lucas County sheriff’s deputies arrived within five minutes. However, the man she reported was already gone, and she confirmed that nothing was stolen.

Grover expressed his uncertainty about the motives of the intruder in his house, stating that not knowing the reason behind the intrusion is more unsettling than the theft of money.

After collecting DNA samples, the deputies utilized Facebook to search for potential leads on the suspect.

While being interviewed by 13 Action News on Monday evening, Grover reported that she spotted the same man who had broken into her home riding past on his bike. Despite immediately calling the Sheriff’s Office, the man was not found.

Grover expressed her concern about the unknown individual’s motives, stating that it is unclear whether he is lost, confused, or has ulterior motives. She emphasized the importance of finding him and getting him the necessary help or locking him up if needed.

