Sukup Manufacturing expanding to Hampton
SHEFFIELD — Sukup Manufacturing says they are adding a new facility in Hampton. The 30,000-square foot manufacturing facility is located in the industrial park on the city’s west side.
Sukup Manufacturing president and CEO Steve Sukup in a written statement says the Sheffield-based grain bin manufacturing company has experienced growth in the last 20 years, and with that growth comes the need for investment and expansion.
He says the new facility in Hampton will significantly expand the company’s manufacturing capacity and help them meet the demand for their products in the agriculture community.
The company is hoping to have the facility fully operational by March and they are in the process of hiring now.