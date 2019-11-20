Sukup Manufacturing announces Charles Sukup stepping aside as president, CEO
SHEFFIELD — Sukup Manufacturing has announced that Charles Sukup will soon be transitioning from president and CEO of the company to chairman of the board, with his brother Steve Sukup becoming the president and CEO of the company.
The Sheffield-based grain bin and dryer manufacturer states in a news release that although Charles will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, he’s looking forward to being an ambassador for the company and supporting its growth and success in sales and product innovation.
Charles Sukup is 65 years old, the same age as when his father Eugene transitioned from being president in 1995. The transition will take place on February 1st.
Steve Sukup currently serves as the company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A search for a new CFO is currently underway.