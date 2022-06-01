State Historical Society’s mobile museum in Mason City on Thursday
MASON CITY — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum will be in Mason City on Thursday.
Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs spokesman Michael Morain says the 300-square-foot museum is housed in a custom-built Winnebago package with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. “The current exhibit celebrates Iowa’s 175th statehood anniversary. It tells just interesting stories about some of Iowa’s people and places from all across the state. If people are around and they have a free moment on Thursday, stop into the mobile museum and just learn a little bit about Iowa history.”
The mobile museum will be parked in the city parking lot north of the First Baptist Church at 50 North Pennsylvania on Thursday. It’s open to the public from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and there is no admission fee.
If you miss the museum’s stop in Mason City, it will be back in north-central Iowa on September 17th during the Cedar River Rendezvous in Osage.
For more about the museum’s statewide journey, click here