State: Four Iowans with respiratory illness have vaping history

Aug 23, 2019 @ 9:30am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials say four cases of respiratory illness have been confirmed in four young Iowans with a history of vaping.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said in a news release Thursday that several other states have recently reported cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults who’d been vaping. Their symptoms include cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain and worsening difficulty breathing. The cases are still being investigated.

The department director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, is asking health care providers to watch for cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults and to inquire about their recent vaping and e-cigarette use. The providers also are asked to report any cases to the Iowa Public Health Department.

