Sports wagering increases again in October
One of the FanDuel sports betting kiosks at the Diamond Jo Worth casino
The amount of money spent on sports betting increased again in October.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reports there was 46-and-a-half million dollars spent on sports betting. That is up by just about eight million compared to the first full month of sports betting in September. The state received 381-thousand dollars in taxes from sports gambling in October.
Fifty-five percent of the sports betting in the month took place online.