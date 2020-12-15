SkyWest approved to serve Mason City Municipal Airport
MASON CITY — The US Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced they have selected SkyWest Airlines to provide service to the Mason City Municipal Airport for a three-year period under the federal Essential Air Service program.
SkyWest is proposing 12 round-trip flights per week between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, using a 50-seat jet. It will be the first time that Mason City has had commercial jet service since Delta’s departure in 2012.
SkyWest will operate flights starting on March 1st as a United Express carrier, allowing seamless ticketing and baggage on United Airlines worldwide network of flights.