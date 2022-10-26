KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Sentencing date set for Mason City man who pleads guilty to two arson charges

October 26, 2022 11:23AM CDT
Share
Sentencing date set for Mason City man who pleads guilty to two arson charges

MASON CITY — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man who has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September.

Police say 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested  after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.

Just over an hour later, officers and the fire department responded to the same address for a fire in a vehicle, which was contained to the interior of the car.

Peyton was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each charge.

Court records show as part of a plea agreement, Peyton has pleaded guilty to both arson counts, with prosecutors recommending a ten year suspended sentence on both counts along with three years probation to be served at the BeJe Clark Residential Facility.

District Judge James Drew accepted Peyton’s plea on Tuesday and scheduled a sentencing hearing for December 5th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City man convicted on reckless use of firearm charge after July shooting
4

DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
5

BeJe Clark center resident arrested after fleeing from authorities, foot chase