Search continues for missing Marshalltown woman who has ties to Mason City

MARSHALLTOWN — Authorities are continuing to try to find a missing Marshalltown woman who has ties to the Mason City area.

The Marshalltown Police Department says 32-year-old Michelle Grommet was last seen near the Walmart in Marshalltown on March 15th. On that date, police and medical personnel had contact with Grommet after responding on a medical call where she was seen by paramedics and refused medical attention. Family members say they have not seen or heard from Grommet since that medical call.

Police say Grommet has ties to Marshalltown and Mason City.

If you have any information about Grommet’s location you are asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725. Tips may also be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES or 274637. You can also go online to submit a tip at www.marshallcountycs.com .