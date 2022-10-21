Rochester man sentenced after guilty plea for damaging Clear Lake car wash

CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash has received a jail term after pleading guilty.

42-year-old Jerod Boynton of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for an incident on August 6th at the Laser Wash at 1010 North 20th Street. A criminal complaint says officers responded to a report of a vehicle falling into a drain and being stuck.

On arrival they say Boynton removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another wash bay, and placed tape over a credit card machine, causing a total of about $3000 damage.

Boynton as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced by Judge Adam Sauer to 23 days in jail with credit for any time served.