Reynolds touts new laws at annual campaign fundraiser

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds celebrated passage of new state laws with a crowd a supporters this weekend.

She listed the state funded Education Savings Accounts for private school students she approved in January as well as the six week abortion ban she signed this summer. “We ended gender transition surgery for minors,” Reynolds said, “and we got porn out of the classroom and the libraries.”

The law prohibits schools from giving students access to books that contain graphic depictions or descriptions of sex acts. Starting January 1st, educators face sanctions if they violate the law. Reynolds held her annual campaign fundraiser at the state fairgrounds Saturday.

The keynote speaker was Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, who has become an advocate for banning transgender athletes from women’s sports. Early last year, Governor Reynolds signed a bill that bans transgender students from participating in girl’s and women’s sports in Iowa universities, colleges and K-through-12 schools.

Progress Iowa, a liberal advocacy group, criticized Reynolds last Wednesday on National Coming Out Day, saying she has signed laws that harm LGBTQ Iowans.