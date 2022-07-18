Retiring Mason City state senator gets Democratic nomination to run for Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors
MASON CITY — A retiring state senator from Mason City has won the Democratic nomination to run for the First District seat on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.
The Cerro Gordo County Democratic Party on Saturday during a special convention nominated Amanda Ragan. Ragan in a written statement says she deeply appreciates the faith the convention attendees have placed in her. She says public service is a very important responsibility and she has always worked to live up to that standard. She says the citizens in the First District have her commitment that she will run an honest, positive, straight-forward campaign.
Ragan, who decided earlier this year after redistricting that she would not run for another term in the Iowa Senate, will face incumbent supervisor Republican Chris Watts of Mason City in the newly-created First District, which includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.