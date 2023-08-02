Rake teen given suspended sentences for sexual abuse

RAKE — A Rake teen who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges when he was a minor has been given a suspended sentence.

Authorities were notified in late November by the mother of a 10-year-old girl who had told her that 18-year-old Kody Roth had allegedly inappropriately touched her several times over the course of two years at her home in Rake while Roth’s mother was babysitting her. Authorities say the child later confirmed that to authorities during an interview.

Investigators say Roth later admitted during an interview that he had inappropriately touched the juvenile seven times over a six-month time frame. He said he could not recall dates of the incidents but estimated he was 15 years old. Roth was 18 years old as of November 15th of this past year.

Roth was charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, but as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. District Judge Blake Norman on Tuesday sentenced Roth to 25 years in prison on each charge, with the sentences suspended, and placed him on five years probation.