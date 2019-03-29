Property taxes due Monday

MASON CITY — Property taxes are due Monday. Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright says the second half assessment of 2017 real estate taxes and assessment year 2019 mobile home taxes are due into the Treasurer’s Office by 4:30 Monday afternoon, April 1st. Typically taxes are due on March 31st, but the date is April 1st with March 31st falling on a weekend. Any tax payments made by mail must have an April 1st US Postal Service postmark.

Wright reminds people when paying by mail or in person to use the second half coupon attached to their statement. The taxpayer’s cancelled check will serve as a receipt, but those wishing an additional receipt if they mail their payment must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. If you pay at the office, payment is accepted by cash, check, debit card, Discover, MasterCard or Visa.

Taxpayers may also head online to www.iowatreasurers.org to pay their property taxes 24 hours a day through the secure website.

For more information about paying property taxes, you can contact your county treasurer.