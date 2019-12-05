Police officer injured, suspect at-large after vehicle pursuit in Mason City Wednesday night
MASON CITY — Police are looking for a Mason City man after a vehicle pursuit last night.
The Mason City Police Department says they conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Pierce at about 9:20 last night, where an officer identified the driver as 28-year-old Jamie McFarland, who had a valid warrant out of Black Hawk County.
When officers went to place him under arrest, he closed the door of his vehicle on one of the officer’s hands. The officer sustained minor injuries but was able to get his hand out of the door as McFarland started to drive away from the scene.
McFarland drove his vehicle northbound on Pierce and struck a vehicle at the intersection of 12th and North Pierce, losing control and driving his vehicle into a yard, striking a tree. McFarland fled from the vehicle and officers were not able to locate him.
Anyone with information about McFarland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.