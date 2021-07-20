Plea change hearing set in Worth County high speed chase case
NORTHWOOD — A plea change hearing has been set for an Ionia man charged after a high speed chase in Worth County.
23-year-old Jordan Kellogg was accused of driving away from a December 19th traffic stop near the Diamond Jo casino for not having a license plate. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department at the time said that Kellogg sped away and eventually went airborne and crashed after a pursuit that reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour. The Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Waukon.
Kellogg was charged with second-degree theft, eluding and driving with a revoked license. He was scheduled to be tried on August 4th, but District Judge James Drew filed an order setting a plea change hearing on August 16th in Worth County District Court.