Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of stealing vehicle from convenience store, being in a high speed chase

May 25, 2021 @ 11:49am

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Clear Lake gas station and being involved in a pursuit on Interstate 35.

A criminal complaint said 50-year-old Aaron Ryerson on the evening of January 20th took a diesel pickup truck valued at $60,000 from the Kwik Star store east of the interstate. Ryerson was seen driving the vehicle northbound on I-35. The Iowa State Patrol located the vehicle and stopped it after a short pursuit at the 205 mile marker. 

Ryerson was charged with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, as well as eluding and driving while barred. Ryerson’s trial was scheduled to start today (Tuesday) in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for June 1st.

