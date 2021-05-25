Planting slowed by rain last week
DES MOINES — Wet weather slowed planting last week — while the corn and soybeans already in the ground are emerging.
The weekly U.S.D.A. crop report says there were only two-point-four days suitable for fieldwork during the week. Just three percent of the corn was planted last week and it is now 97% complete. That is two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Three-quarters of the corn has now emerged.
The report shows 89% of the soybean crop has been planted — an increase of 6% during the last week. The overall soybean planting is 15 days ahead of average.
More than half of the soybeans planted have emerged statewide.
Here in north-central Iowa, 98% of corn has been planted with 89% having emerged. 97% of soybeans have been planted with 70% emerged. 14% of the corn was rated in excellent condition, 64% good, 21% fair and one percent poor.
Topsoil moisture in our region was one percent surplus, 78% adequate, 19% short and two percent very short. Subsoil moisture was 58% adequate, 31% short and 11% very short. There were 3.5 days suitable for fieldwork.