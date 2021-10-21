      Breaking News
Officer involved shooting as part of Mason City murder case legally justified according to Winnebago County Attorney

Plan 2 for Iowa redistricting to be released today

Oct 21, 2021 @ 5:10am

DES MOINES — The second set of maps proposing new boundaries for Iowa’s four congressional districts and all state legislative districts will be released after 10 this morning.  The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency will deliver the redistricting plan to the Iowa House and Senate first, then release it to the public via the Iowa General Assembly’s website.

On October 5, the 32 Republicans in the Iowa Senate rejected Plan 1 for redistricting and directed the Legislative Services Agency to develop new maps with legislative districts that were closer in total population. Governor Reynolds has set October 28 as the date for a special session so lawmakers can vote on this second set of maps.

For the latest

Trending
Man who tries to buy his way out of Cerro Gordo County arrest pleads guilty, fined
Charles City police say two dead after investigation at residence earlier this week
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in Mason City store parking lot waives right to speedy trial, trial delayed from next week to January
First round playoff pairings for Class 2A, 1A, A, 8-Man
Deferred judgment, probation for Forest City man accused of attacking person with baseball bat
Connect With Us