Pence, at State Fair, says Republicans are law and order party, urges GOP to dial back anti-FBI rhetoric

August 22, 2022 4:55AM CDT
DES MOINES — Former Vice President Mike Pence says the F-B-I search of Donald Trump’s Florida home is troubling, but he’s urging Republicans to tone down the anti-F-B-I rhetoric.

Pence, who was at the Iowa State Fair Friday afternoon with Senator Chuck Grassley, says the Republican Party stands for law and order. 

Senator Grassley has said there’s evidence of political bias in the F-B-I. Grassley and Pence support release of more information to explain why it was necessary to conduct a court-ordered search of a former president’s home.

