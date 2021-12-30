      Weather Alert

Osage man accused of sexual abuse plans to plead guilty

Dec 30, 2021 @ 10:54am

OSAGE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for an Osage man accused of sexual abuse.

20-year-old Jarrett Scharper was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of committing a sexual act on a young woman without her consent while she was incapacitated. Court documents say Scharper and the victim were at a party in rural Osage on May 8th 2020 where alcohol was served. When the owner of the property broke up the party, the victim claims she was assaulted by Scharper in the back seat of a car.

Scharper is due in Mitchell County District Court on January 5th for a plea change hearing.

