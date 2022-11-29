KGLO News KGLO News Logo

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night

November 29, 2022 4:47AM CST
MASON CITY — At least one person was injured after an altercation that included a shooting in the 300 block of 3rd Northwest in Mason City Monday night.

Mason City police tell KGLO News that one person was taken to the hospital after an incident, but no other details are being released at this time.

Several evidence markers were placed in front of two houses in the neighborhood, one on each side of the street.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

 

