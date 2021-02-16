One person killed, one in custody after Eagle Grove pork plant stabbing

      Breaking News
Feb 16, 2021 @ 12:43pm

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) – One person is dead and another person was in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.

An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other, the DCI said.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

