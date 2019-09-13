One of two accused of Plymouth burglary scheme pleads not guilty
PLYMOUTH — One of two Mason City residents charged after a scheme to burglarize a Plymouth residence has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities accuse 43-year-old Nicole Cooper of committing felony conspiracy by meeting a victim at a bar on August 20th, and during that time, her friend 44-year-old Chad Wolfe, allegedly burglarized and committed theft at the residence, breaking in and stealing items valued at more than $1500. A search warrant was later executed in the 2300 block of 26th Southwest in Mason City where authorities also allegedly found methamphetamine.
Cooper was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and possession of marijuana. Online court records show she filed written not guilty pleas to the charges earlier this week, with her trial scheduled to start on October 22nd.
Wolfe has been charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief and possession of meth. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.