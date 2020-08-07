One more COVID-19 death in Franklin County
DES MOINES — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Franklin County.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the additional death brings the total death toll in Franklin County to nine. 33 people have now died in our listening area from COVID-19 — 17 in Cerro Gordo; nine in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright County.
40 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the same 24-hour period in our listening area — 12 in Floyd; eight in Wright; seven each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin; three in Hancock; two in Kossuth and one in Winnebago — to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1979. 1168 of those cases have been reported since July 1st, or 59%.
72 more people in the area have recovered to bring that total to 1384, or just under 70%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour time frame: six more deaths were reported for a total of 912; 591 more cases were reported for a total of 47,728; 782 more have recovered for a total of 36,257, or just under 76%.
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|9
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|Mitchell
|Winnebago
|Worth
|Wright
|1
|Area Total
|33
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|596
|7
|Butler
|119
|Floyd
|145
|12
|Franklin
|235
|7
|Hancock
|121
|3
|Kossuth
|84
|2
|Mitchell
|78
|Winnebago
|77
|1
|Worth
|65
|Wright
|459
|8
|Area Total
|1979
|40
|July case count
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|494
|82.88
|Butler
|47
|72
|60.5
|Floyd
|66
|79
|54.48
|Franklin
|77
|158
|67.23
|Hancock
|47
|74
|61.15
|Kossuth
|32
|52
|61.9
|Mitchell
|29
|49
|62.82
|Winnebago
|26
|51
|66.23
|Worth
|15
|50
|76.92
|Wright
|370
|89
|19.39
|Area Total
|811
|1168
|59.01
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|321
|27
|53.85
|Butler
|103
|2
|86.55
|Floyd
|94
|3
|64.82
|Franklin
|176
|17
|74.89
|Hancock
|101
|5
|83.47
|Kossuth
|49
|5
|58.33
|Mitchell
|67
|85.89
|Winnebago
|45
|7
|58.44
|Worth
|27
|3
|41.53
|Wright
|401
|3
|87.36
|Area Total
|1384
|72
|69.93