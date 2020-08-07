      Weather Alert

One more COVID-19 death in Franklin County

Aug 7, 2020 @ 11:23am

DES MOINES — Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Franklin County.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the additional death brings the total death toll in Franklin County to nine. 33 people have now died in our listening area from COVID-19 — 17 in Cerro Gordo; nine in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright County.

40 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the same 24-hour period in our listening area — 12 in Floyd; eight in Wright; seven each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin; three in Hancock; two in Kossuth and one in Winnebago — to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1979. 1168 of those cases have been reported since July 1st, or 59%.

72 more people in the area have recovered to bring that total to 1384, or just under 70%.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour time frame: six more deaths were reported for a total of 912; 591 more cases were reported for a total of 47,728; 782 more have recovered for a total of 36,257, or just under 76%. 

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 9 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 33

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 596 7
Butler 119
Floyd 145 12
Franklin 235 7
Hancock 121 3
Kossuth 84 2
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 77 1
Worth 65
Wright 459 8
Area Total 1979 40

 

July case count Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 494 82.88
Butler 47 72 60.5
Floyd 66 79 54.48
Franklin 77 158 67.23
Hancock 47 74 61.15
Kossuth 32 52 61.9
Mitchell 29 49 62.82
Winnebago 26 51 66.23
Worth 15 50 76.92
Wright 370 89 19.39
Area Total 811 1168 59.01

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 321 27 53.85
Butler 103 2 86.55
Floyd 94 3 64.82
Franklin 176 17 74.89
Hancock 101 5 83.47
Kossuth 49 5 58.33
Mitchell 67 85.89
Winnebago 45 7 58.44
Worth 27 3 41.53
Wright 401 3 87.36
Area Total 1384 72 69.93
