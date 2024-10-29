The first week of early voting, approximately 1.2 million votes were cast in Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Tarrant counties.

That’s a 16.17 percent rise over 2020. Between 2020 and 2024, the area’s registered voters increased by 9.48 percent.

Dallas County experienced a rise in voters during the first week of early voting this year, though not as dramatically as the other counties.

In the last seven days, 353,530 people voted in Dallas County. That represents a 1.92 percent increase in votes cast compared to the first week of 2020. At the same time, registered voters in Dallas County increased by approximately 5% during the last four years, totaling more than 68,000 voters.

Denton County saw 28.46 percent more votes cast during the first week of early voting in 2024 than in 2020. The number of first-week early voters increased to 239,400, up from 186,368 in 2020. The number of registered voters in Denton County increased by 17.07 percent to 661,565 from 565,089 in 2020.

Tarrant County experienced a surge in early voting, with 340,974 ballots cast within the first week. Tarrant County voter turnout increased by 27.31% compared to 2020.

Tarrant County has added approximately 100,000 registered voters in the last four years, representing a 7.99 percent growth since 2020.

Collin County’s rise in early voting turnout was not greater than its increase in voter registration. Nonetheless, 34.35 percent of county voters, or 257,177, turned out during the first week of early voting to cast their ballot. That number represents a 14.69 percent increase over 2020. Between 2020 and 2024, the county added 100,082 voters, representing a 15.43% growth.

Early voting in Texas continues until Friday.

Most North Texas counties allow you to vote at any early voting location in the county where you registered.

During the early voting period, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website to confirm your registration in your specific county. It will provide a list of venues where you can vote early.

More than five million Texans voted in the first week of early voting.

That is more than one million more voters than during the first seven days of early voting in 2020, or a 24.62 percent increase.

In 2020, 8.7 million Texans voted early. This figure represented more than half of all registered voters in the state.

Early voting hours

Dallas County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Tuesday, Oct. 29 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Friday, Nov. 1 – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tarrant County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collin County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denton County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reference Article