On November 8, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a 38-year-old man from Ohio. The investigators made this arrest after uncovering evidence of his communication with minors aged 15 and 16.

Ryan Loveless is accused of traveling over state lines to Illinois to engage in sexual intercourse with the adolescent girls, intending to bring his baby kid with him after being unable to arrange childcare.

Investigators found that Loveless had rented a hotel room, instructed the children to travel to Danville, Illinois, and enter through a side door to avoid detection.

After gathering sufficient evidence, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Loveless.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, and Danville Police Department collaborated effectively to locate Loveless in the hotel parking lot in Danville, leading to his arrest. This successful operation was made possible by their seamless communication and coordinated efforts.

After the medical evaluation, the child was then released to their family members.

Loveless is currently facing multiple charges. These charges include four counts of indecent solicitation of a child, two counts of traveling to meet a child, and two counts of grooming.

