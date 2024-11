A former bookkeeper at a high school in Mississippi has admitted to embezzling funds, pleading guilty to one count of embezzlement.

The State Auditor revealed that Memory Smith had taken cash from the Quitman High School activity fund and used it for her own personal benefit.

Smith faced legal consequences for his actions in the 10th District Circuit Court. The court ruled that he would receive a suspended sentence of 7 years, along with 5 years of probation and a fine of $2,000.

Reference Article