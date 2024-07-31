An Ohio tractor trailer driver has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a road rage incident early Monday morning on the 90 West. Additionally, the driver is accused of sideswiping another vehicle.

According to State Police, two tractor trailer drivers got into a road rage incident on Monday morning around 7:45am on the 90 west. Trooper James O’Callaghan reported that the incident occurred near the Pembroke exit and escalated quickly. The 26-year-old driver of one of the trucks started shooting at the other truck, putting everyone in danger. Fortunately, none of the three people in the other tractor trailer were hit, including a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping just inches away from one of the bullets in a sleeper berth.

According to O’Callaghan, 26-year-old Dylan Cottingham, the suspect, continued driving and even hit a passenger car before finally being stopped on Union near Walden in Cheektowaga.

According to O’Callaghan, road rage incidents are quite frequent on the Thruway, mainly due to drivers being distracted or using their phones while driving. However, it is uncommon for individuals to take matters into their own hands by shooting at other vehicles instead of calling 911. “Acting on road rage impulses in such a manner is not common,” said O’Callaghan.

Cottingham faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and menacing. As of now, he is being held without bail.

