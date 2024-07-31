On Tuesday morning, the streets of Idaho Falls were filled with hundreds of farmers and tractors, showcasing an impressive display of solidarity.

Carl Taylor, a potato farmer, and a group of people met Governor Brad Little with a single question in mind: “Will he ensure that the water stays on in eastern Idaho?” Taylor believes that it’s an achievable goal, and they only need the cooperation of politicians, the governor, and everyone involved to make it happen. The group aims to emphasize the importance of the situation to the governor and make him understand the gravity of the matter, which is why they took the effort to meet him personally.

A convoy of tractors was seen parked in an orderly manner along Lindsay Boulevard, stretching from Falls Fertilizer to the Westbank Convention Center via River Parkway. The sight was quite impressive and could not be missed.

During the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber luncheon, Governor Little spoke and the center was filled with tractors parked outside. After his speech, the governor answered questions from the audience, including one from Taylor.

According to Governor Little, it would be a great relief for farmers, food processors, ag equipment dealers, and bankers if there is a clear understanding of the water situation for the next year by November 10th. Waiting until the last minute would cause unnecessary stress for those who need to buy or sell potatoes, finance equipment, and conduct other crucial business. Therefore, Governor Little emphasized the importance of having a prompt decision regarding the water situation to ease the burden on the agricultural industry.

According to Bingham County farmer Brian Murdock, the Governor’s efforts to ease the concerns of East Idaho farmers regarding curtailment are insufficient.

According to Murdock, there is no need to worry about the October 1st deadline. He clarifies that they have ample time until the end of October and even the middle of November to harvest their crops. Murdock assures that they are not perturbed by any external factors affecting their harvest.

Eastern Idaho’s water districts received a water curtailment order from the Idaho Department of Water Resources on May 30th.

The southern water districts reached an agreement in June to put an end to the curtailment.

Come fall, the governor is optimistic that a fresh long-term agreement will be reached.

