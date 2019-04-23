Not guilty pleas by Garner man accused of having meth in jail

KLEMME — A Garner man accused of having methamphetamine while in jail has pleaded not guilty.

25-year-old Dakota Schuver was arrested on March 22nd while he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in the 1800 block of Taft Avenue in Klemme. A criminal complaint says he was showing signs of meth use before a digital scale and meth were located in the car. Once at the jail, authorities allege that he had two meth baggies that contained residue in his shoe.

Online court records show that Schuver was charged with controlled substance violations and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institution in Winnebago County, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institution in Hancock County.

Schuver filed a written plea of not guilty to the Hancock County charges last week, with his trial scheduled to start on May 29th. Schuver was scheduled to be arraigned on the Winnebago County charges back on Friday, but he filed a written plea of not guilty with his trial scheduled for June 5th.

Schuver is scheduled to go on trial in Worth County on May 29th on criminal mischief and theft charges after being accused of driving a stolen pickup on August 28th, leading authorities on a pursuit which included Schuver allegedly hitting a baseball diamond fence at Swensrud Park in Northwood before stealing another pickup and trailer, causing over $10,000 in damage before abandoning it.