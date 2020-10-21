No parade or fireworks, but many Christmas by the Lake activities will go on
File photo from a previous Christmas by the Lake parade
CLEAR LAKE — Christmas by the Lake will take place in Clear Lake during the first weekend of December, but officials say it will not include the parade or the fireworks display.
Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Stacy Doughan says in a written statement released on Tuesday that with the decision, organizers know the weekend will look very different without some of the beloved Christmas by the Lake activities such as the lighted parade and fireworks. She says they must present activities in a way that provides a safe environment for the protection of all within the community.
Doughan says they are hoping to spread some holiday cheer by offering safe, outdoor, socially-distanced, family friendly activities to enjoy. She says those activities will include One Vision’s annual Festival of Trees and “Home for the Holidays” events planned for the same weekend. Among the other events that will take place include live street performers, socially-distanced Santa House visits, and a virtual prince and princess contest.
Doughan says they’ll continue to monitor the situation and may cancel any planned activities at any time due to new restrictions or regulations put in place by city, county or state officials.
List of events that will take place according to the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce:
One Vision Lights on 5K
One Vision Breakfast with Santa
One Vision Festival of Trees
Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Senior Citizens Center
Clear Lake Public Library Storytime in a Bag Grab & Go Christmas Activity
Clear Lake Arts Center 12 Days Holiday Market
Simply Nourished Outdoor Christmas Market located along N 3rd & Main Ave
Hovick Family Farm Petting Zoo
Live Street Performers
Socially-Distanced Santa House Visits
Clear Lake Bank & Trust Virtual Prince & Princess Contest
Timbercrest Decorate the Deck Contest
Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom
Everybody Plays Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason