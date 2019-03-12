NIACC #2 seed in NJCAA women’s basketball national tournament

HARRISON, Ark. – The second-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team gained the No. 2 seed for the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

The Lady Trojans (27-5) faces 15th seed Wayne County CC (Michigan) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 in their opening round game at the Pioneer Pavilion on the North Arkansas College campus.

NIACC advanced to the national tournament for the ninth time in school history with a 77-70 win over No. 4 Kirkwood Sunday in the NJCAA Region XI title game in the NIACC gym.

Wayne County CC (17-12) stopped Mott CC 66-60 in overtime on Saturday to punch its ticket to the national tournament.

The winner of the NIACC/Wayne County contest plays the winner of seventh seed Cape Fear CC (North Carolina)/10th seed Metropolitan CC (Missouri) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The NIACC/Wayne County and Cape Fear/Metropolitian losers meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.

No. 1 Illinois Central (31-1) is the top seed for the 16-team tournament. The Cougars face 16th seed North Platte (Neb.) in their tournament opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NIACC and Illinois Central split a pair of contests this season. The Lady Trojans topped the Cougars 95-89 on Nov. 2 at the Konigsmark Klassic and Illinois Central stopped NIACC 84-77 in the semifinals of the Cougar Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.

Click here to see the bracket

Here’s our broadcast schedule below on KGLO of NIACC women’s basketball:

Tues Mar 19 — First round vs. Wayne County — 2:45/3:00

= If win First Round

Wed Mar 20 — National Quarterfinal — 7:40/8:00

= If lose First Round

Thurs Mar 21 — 7th place bracket quarterfinal — 8:40/9:00 AM

*Fri Mar 22 — 7th place bracket semifinal — 10:40/11:00 AM

*Sat Mar 23 — 7th place bracket final — 11:40/12:00

= If play in National Quarterfinal and win

Fri Mar 22 — National Semifinal — 5:40/6:00

= If play in National Quarterfinal and lose

Thurs Mar 21 — 5th place bracket semifinal — 2:40/3:00

Sat Mar 23 — 5th place bracket final — 1:40/2:00

= If play in National Semifinal and win

Sat Mar 23 — National Championship Game — 7:00/7:30

= If play in National Semifinal and lose

Sat Mar 23 — National 3rd Place Game — 4:40/5:00

