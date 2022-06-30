      Weather Alert

NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Requests Trade

Jun 30, 2022 @ 3:03pm

(BROOKLYN, Ny. – (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The decision undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list.

That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion.

