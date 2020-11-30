Monday November 30th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left for Minnesota shortly after he muffed a punt that let Carolina pad its lead. Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal with 1 second remaining that preserved a 28-27 victory by the Vikings over the Panthers. Kirk Cousins passed for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings. There were 38 points scored by both teams in a dizzying second half that started with Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn turning fumble recoveries into touchdown returns on consecutive plays from scrimmage. The Vikings are 5-6. The Panthers fell to 4-8.
AMES — Iowa State is up to 12th on the latest Associated Press college football poll. The Cyclones clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a 23-20 win at Texas. In his fifth year at the helm Matt Campbell has directed ISU to its first conference title since 1912.
It was a big step for a program with limited success in the past.
The Cyclones can clinch the outright title with a win at home against West Virginia.
Iowa debuts in the AP Poll at number 24. The Hawkeyes are 4-2 heading into a visit to Illinois. Iowa has won four straight but after three straight blowouts had to rally in the third quarter to beat Nebraska 26-20.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who remains confident in quarterback Spencer Petras. The sophomore has completed 56 percent of his passes and has five interceptions and just four touchdown passes.
Iowa and Illinois are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 on Saturday.
AMES — After a slow start the Iowa State men pulled away to open the basketball season with a win on Sunday. ISU outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 46-26 in the second half in an 80-63 victory. Jalen Coleman-Lands finished with 17 points and says the Cyclones picked up their energy after trailing 10-0 at the outset.
Coleman-Lands says there were some jitters at the beginning.
The Cyclones outscored Pine Bluff 46-26 in the second half as Steve Prohm recorded the 200th victory of his career.
Next up for Iowa State is a home game on Wednesday against South Dakota State.