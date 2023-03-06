KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday March 6th “The Midday Report”

March 6, 2023 12:35PM CST
South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting minor female
Plea change hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse
Winter Storm Warning Wednesday afternoon to Thursday night for portions of north-central Iowa
Trial once again delayed for Osage man accused of missing Cerro Gordo County woman's murder
Clear Lake home damaged by fire